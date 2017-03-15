Extra Patrol on the Roads this Week

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- With March Madness getting started this week and St. Patrick’s day on Friday folks many folks are thinking about where they are going to be buying a cold beverage this weekend. But if you do go out you better have a safe ride home is the message law enforcement around the state are trying to send as part of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad’s “Governors Traffic Safety Bureau”.

The grant that many police departments, including several local ones, utilize in order to pay for overtime, equipment or training is being used to add extra patrol this week.

Those with the Clear Lake Police Department say they will have their officers out around the downtown area and Highway 122. Those we spoke with participating in March Madness say they always have a safe ride home.

“We usually call the kids to come pick us up if we are drinking,” says Clear Lake local Jeanne Arends. “Or I just socially drink.”