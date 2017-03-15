GARNER, Iowa – Teens are being encouraged to say no to tobacco as March 15th marks Kick Butts Day.

Paige Rasmuson is a student at Garner-Hayfield–Ventura schools. She says smoking isn’t a problem at her school, but chewing tobacco is a concern. Kick Butts Day is recognized nationally and Rasmuson plans to celebrate it next week once school is back in session.

“I feel like we’re still kids and we can’t think for our future right now, we’re messing it up if we do chewing tobacco or smoke weed or drink right now. We have our whole life ahead of us,” Rasmuson said.

Rasmuson says she and other students have made posters to put up in the middle school to encourage fellow students to avoid taking up the habit. They plan to talk to the younger kids about the dangers of tobacco use next week.