Local stores first to debut new produce packaging

KIMT News 3 – A healthy snacking option will make its debut in north Iowa and southern Minnesota grocery stores.

They’re “Snap, Rinse, Go” packages of strawberries.

Dole says folks in the Mason City and Rochester area will be the first in the nation to get their hands on these convenient fruit packs.

The “Go Berries” will then be rolled out nationwide later in the year.

The company says the price point will be comparable to a regular one-pound package of strawberries.

Convenience is the number one reason for the new packaging concept.

The packages will show up in area store this month.