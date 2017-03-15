Local stores first to debut new produce packaging

By Published: Updated:

KIMT News 3 – A healthy snacking option will make its debut in north Iowa and southern Minnesota grocery stores.

They’re “Snap, Rinse, Go” packages of strawberries.

Dole says folks in the Mason City and Rochester area will be the first in the nation to get their hands on these convenient fruit packs.

The “Go Berries” will then be rolled out nationwide later in the year.

The company says the price point will be comparable to a regular one-pound package of strawberries.

Convenience is the number one reason for the new packaging concept.

The packages will show up in area store this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s