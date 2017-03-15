March Madness in Restaurants

MASON CITY, Iowa- March Madness kicked off Tuesday and local restaurants are preparing for a crowd.

The Boulder Tap House bartender Tyler Hunt said they’re making sure to be fully staffed with servers, bartenders and cooks. He said management will be having staff come in earlier and understanding it could be a late night, especially at the bar.

“We’ll have a couple different bartenders per night,” said Hunt. “Just to make sure we’re able to help everybody we can. It’s definitely a full staff.”

Hunt said safety comes first. If someone looks like they can’t drive, they’ll work to help them find a taxi or a different way home.

Jeremy Harbaugh of Mason City said he made sure to go out to eat at The Boulder Tap House earlier in the day on Wednesday to avoid the rush of people coming in to watch the basketball games.

“I don’t like to try and shout above music and sports games,” said Harbaugh.