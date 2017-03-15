Mayo Clinic responds to article reporting they will prioritize patients based on insurance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Wednesday Mayo Clinic is responding to an article published in a Twin Cities-based newspaper.

According to the Star Tribune, they obtained a video recording of a speech that Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy recently gave to employees telling them they should “prioritize” patients with private insurance over patients with lower-paying coverage through Medicare and Medicaid if they seek care at the same time for similar conditions.

The goal behind that strategy, according to the article, was to opt for patients whose insurance could cover the cost of treatment.

A Mayo Clinic spokesperson provided KIMT News 3 with the following statement:

“Mayo Clinic has always been committed to serving patients who need us the most, regardless of insurance coverage. Across Mayo, beneficiaries of government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, make up about 50 percent of the total services we provide. Medical need is the top factor in the decision making process for appointment scheduling. After medical need, we consider if the patient can access the care they need closer to home and often work with their local provider to provide the highest level of care locally.

Mayo provided $629.7 million in care to people in need in 2016 alone, including $546.4 million in unpaid portions of Medicaid and other indigent care programs for people who are uninsured or underinsured. The estimated unpaid portion of Medicare services across the organization was an additional $1.8 billion. To fund its research and education mission, Mayo needs to support its commercial insurance patient numbers in order to continue to subsidize the care of patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of their care.

Balancing payer mix is complex and isn’t unique to Mayo Clinic. It affects much of the industry, but it’s often not talked about. That’s why we feel it is important to talk transparently about these complex issues with our staff. We will continue to discuss these complicated issues and work to find solutions that benefit our patients.”