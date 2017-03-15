New Fire Station in Corwith

CORWITH, Iowa- A new fire station has recently opened in one local town.

The Corwith Fire Department’s new location has four bays that hold fire department trucks, as well as a separate bay for the EMT unit.

Corwith Mayor Dave Wagner said the new station became possible because of the community’s help.

“The pledge that we received from Hawkeye Pride is $150,000,” said Wagner. “We also received a grant from USDA for $50,000. We also collected another approximately $40,000 in pledges and cash donations on top of that.”

Wagner said the construction of the new building is done but there’s still work that needs to be finished inside the building, such as installing lockers for firefighters.