Preschoolers and Sleep

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s no doubt toddlers have some energy, even when it comes close to bedtime.

“I have to just work around her, so she’s the one that makes the routine,” Celena Leon said.

Mother of two, Leon says her two year has bedtime down pretty well.

“She’s a good sleeper, she will sleep from 7:30 to 8 or 5:30 to 6,” Leon said.

If that beauty sleep is interrupted….

“She has to have a nap at 12 or 11 or else our day is a disaster,” Leon said with a smile.

That disaster, Leon said, can carry on throughout the day.

“I have to lay her down for a nap because she won’t do anything I’m asking her to do, she will just be reckless or throw things, have a tantrum it doesn’t work if she doesn’t have enough sleep,” Leon said.

A study done by those at Massachusetts General Hospital says preschoolers who get little sleep may have trouble paying attention, lack of controlling their emotions, and processing information. Showing by age seven, those kids continually lacking sleep could have noticeable trouble with mental and emotional functioning.

“There are some that if they’re not normally nappers, if they didn’t get a good night sleep, they’re asleep on their own within a matter of minutes from hitting the cot,” Kendra Mennen said.

Mennen works at Newman Childcare and Preschool says she notices that children lacking in sleep tend to fight with their peers more and have a harder time leaving mom or dad during drop off.

“I know families do dinner, bath time, story time, and bedtime. Keep it consistent, keep the time frame the same,” Mennen suggested.

Those with the study suggest that too: bath, book, bed.

Mennen also suggests telling the teacher or daycare provider if your child didn’t get enough sleep, saying they may be able to squeeze in an extra nap time for them.