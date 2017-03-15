RAGRBAI preparations

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is inching closer and some folks are already training for the event.

Members of the North Iowa Touring Club ride during throughout the winter and many are getting ready for this bike ride. Mark Dix has ridden in 16 RAGBRAI’s and says having the proper clothing is one of the most important parts of cycling. He also recommends preparing for the challenge physically and mentally.

“It’s so much more enjoyable if you’re in condition,” Dix said. “So if you have at least about 500 miles on your bike. In Mason City were blessed we’ve got the old highway to Nora Springs and the bike path going to Clear Lake, utilize those.”

RAGBRAI takes place July 23 through the 29.

