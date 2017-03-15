Rochester man pleads guilty to knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to violent threats, even though he says he can’t remember it all.

51-year-old Kurt Wayne Meiners of Rochester was arrested on November 3, 2016 after an incident at an apartment building on North Broadway Avenue. He was accused of threatening to kill another man with a knife and was charged with 2nd and 5th degree assault, threats of violence and stalking.

Meiners pleaded not guilty and his trial began Tuesday. On Wednesday, however, Meiners entered a Norgaard plea to one count of threats of violence. A Norgaard plea is used when a defendant wants to plead guilty but cannot remember the specific details of the crime due to intoxication or amnesia.

The other charges against Meiners have been dismissed and he will be sentenced on May 15.