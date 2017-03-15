Rockwell woman pleads not guilty to drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – The two suspects in a Cerro Gordo County chase have now entered different pleas.

42-year-old Vanessa Rose Belcher and 45-year-old Danny Belcher, both of Rockwell, were arrested after authorities say an attempted traffic stop on January 21 turned into a pursuit than ended in a field.

Danny Belcher has entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and eluding. He will be sentenced on March 20.

Vanessa Belcher is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. She is scheduled to stand trial on April 18.