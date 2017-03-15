Roseau Pushes Past NRHEG

The NRHEG Girls Basketball Team entered the Class AA State Tournament on a roll. The Panthers had won 18 straight games. But on Tuesday, they ran into undefeated Roseau in the quarterfinals. Behind a strong second half, the Rams beat NRHEG 82-64.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Roseau (30-0) senior Kiley Borowicz accomplished the rare feat of a quadruple-double to help the Rams to an 82-64 Class AA quarterfinal victory over New Richland-HEG (25-6) on Wednesday afternoon at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The eldest of three Borowicz sisters on the undefeated and top-seeded Rams, the senior Kiley produced 28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Sophomore Kacie Borowicz scored 22 points, had six rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks. The youngest, eighth-grader Katie Borowicz played 27 minutes off the bench and scored eight points with five steals and three assists.

Together, the trio had 58 points, 21 rebounds, 20 steals and 16 assists.

In the post, Victoria Johnson had 12 points and 14 rebounds with three blocked shots.

The game was competitive in the first half with three ties and nine lead changes as the Panthers ran with the Rams despite 19 first half turnovers and a 23-5 deficit in points off turnovers.

With New Richland leading 25-21 with just over seven minutes to play in the half, Roseau made its run, exploding to a 41-27 lead on the heels of a 20-2 scoring run covering over five minutes of play.

The Rams cruised the rest of the way, swelling the lead to as much as 28 midway through the second half.

Roseau finished with 26 steals, forcing 34 turnovers leading to a 45-10 margin off turnovers and 30-8 on the fastbreak.

New Richland was led by Betsy Schoenrock with 20 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks while Marnie Wagner added 16 points, five rebounds and five steals.

The Rams, in their fifth overall and third straight state tournament appearance will play the #5 Esko / #4 New London-Spicer winner in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The Panthers will take on the losing quarterfinal squad in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia-St. Paul.