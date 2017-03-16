Area EMS Crew in Crisis Mode

ALGONA , Iowa – An area EMS crew says they’re in crisis mode, as the struggle to get volunteers becomes dire and they’re not alone.

Gary Merrill with Algona Ambulance Services says right now it’s up to a community to provide ambulance assistance. Iowa currently doesn’t make it a must. Merrill says that means there’s a lack of funding to hire people and he says it’s a nationwide issue.

He says this leads to problems because no one can volunteer anymore so they have to hire, and asking people to pay more through their insurance to fund crews like his can’t happen.

“They all have contracted negotiated rate, they have a fixed set fee they’ll pay us and that’s all we can collect. It’s not as simple as saying we need to raise our rates to generate more revenue, no impact,” Merill said.

Merrill says the funding has to come from a different source but right now he doesn’t know where. He says he’d like to see some legislation to make e-m-s assistance funding a priority.