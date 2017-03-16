Bird flu concerns

KIMT News 3 – Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Tennessee and Wisconsin within the past week and Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey isn’t just sitting by waiting for it to make it’s way here, he has a plan, but area farmers hope they won’t have to use it.

in light of the confirmed cases in Tennessee and Wisconsin, Iowa’s turkey, egg and broiler farmers are being told to update their biosecurity measures and make sure they are cleared by the USDA.

that includes making sure farms that have one or more animals have identification numbers provided by the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

local agriculture experts say it’s important for the public to know because it could affect the way you shop.

“The biggest effect we’ll see is at the grocery store we’ll see probably a bump and prices for poultry products whether it’s chickens, turkeys ask any of that kind of stuff,” says director of the ISU extension office John Sjolinder. “Because when you lose that many birds if there is an outbreak like there was in 2015, there’s going to be a shortage for a while until those farms recover.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture have several resources farmers can use to prepare:

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Avian Influenza Page

http://www.iowaagriculture.gov/avianinfluenza.asp

USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Avian Influenza page

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian-influenza-disease

Iowa State University Egg Industry Center

http://www.eggindustrycenter.org/

USDA APHIS Biosecurity Information for Backyard Flocks

http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov