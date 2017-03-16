CERT team receives money to help animals

MASON CITY, Iowa – Disaster can strike at any time and being completely prepared for everything that comes along with an emergency situation is hard. Just last week, damaging storms hit our area and a train derailed in northwest Iowa. Both situations where the North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team could have been dispatched to help.

With a recent grant, the CERT team now has money to help animals, whether it be livestock or pets, when catastrophe hits.

“Everybody looks out for the people, we just wanted to make sure the animal are also cared for,” CERT Team Member Susan Madsen said. “Obviously farmers with their livestock, that’s their living they need shelter or people’s pets who are part of their family too.”

The money will go toward items like food, cages, leashes, cleaning supplies and more for the team to use in emergencies.