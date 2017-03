ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s catching people’s attention and local health leaders are hoping it does even more than that.

A large inflatable colon was setup at Mayo Clinic on Thursday to raise awareness about the deadly disease. In fact, the American Cancer Society estimates in 2017 more than 50,000 people will die from this type of cancer. Health officials are stressing people to be on the look out for warning signs like blood in your stool and make sure you get screened.