Helping the Honey Bee Shortage

MASON CITY, Iowa- Honey bees are an essential part of agriculture.

Pat Ennis of Goodell, a beekeeper, said because there’s a shortage of honey bees, people can help bring them back to the area by planting flowers such as bee balms, sweet clovers, and dandelions.

Ennis said beekeepers work hard to keep their bees as healthy as possible, but the biggest problem they’re having is a food shortage.

“A third of the food we eat comes from a honey bee,” said Ennis. “Right now, my honey bees are in Oakdale, California. “They’re pollinating almonds. Almonds have to have honey bees to be pollinated. If you want to keep eating almonds, you need honey bees for that. There are a lot of foods, apples, blueberries, that need to be pollinated by something.”

According to BeeInformed.Org, beekeepers across the United States lost more than 40% of their honey bee colonies during the span of April 2015 to April 2016.