IDPH puts out Healthy Iowa 5 year plan

KIMT News 3- Health has been a hot topics in Iowa ever since Governor Branstad made a pledge to be the healthiest state in the nation by 20-16.

Now IDPH is looking in to what the Hawkeye state needs to improve.

The IDPH set the state’s healthiest Iowan’s 5 Year plan and found several areas the state can improve on including; mental health, suicide, physical activity and nutrition. Those who like to keep a healthy lifestyle a priority in their life say it is good that the state is making Iowans aware of the importance.

“Obesity and everything that’s going on in the country today I would think that everybody would want to walk and live a little bit longer than 50 or 60 years,” says Brian Lockwood of Mason City.