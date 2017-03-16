Mason City mayor calls for election to decide downtown hotel project

MASON CITY, Iowa – The mayor of Mason City wants to let his citizens decide which developer will build a downtown hotel.

Eric Bookmeyer is proposing an August 1st vote on whether the city should to work with G8 Development or Gatehouse Capital. The City Council declined to make a decision on March 8 and Mayor Bookmeyer has issued a memo outlining where he thinks the process should go.

Bookmeyer states that “purely evaluating city finances and evaluating risk” favors G8’s plan but he claims there is a “lack of consensus” to support that choice. He also says the Council cannot approve the Gatehouse proposal because it would require Mason City to sell bonds to help pay for it and Iowa law says that needs a public vote

To resolve the issue, the Mayor is endorsing an August 1st ballot with several questions. He says if people vote “yes” on a multi-purpose lease but “no” on the bonding issues, Mason City would move forward with G8 Development. If all issues on the ballot pass, the project would go to Gatehouse Capital.

Bookmeyer says that will provide the public an opportunity to decide on what the “Our River City Renaissance” plan should look like.