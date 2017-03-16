Military Piece Moving to New Home

ALGONA – Iowa – Thursday’s mission for some was a training operation, for others it was a flood of memories at the Algona airport.

Gerald Thatcher didn’t want to miss it.

“From 1962 to 68, after I got off active duty, I joined the National Guard unit here,” Thatcher said.

Staring at the howitzer soon to be shipped off, started bringing back memories.

“I was a battery exec and we had 155 howitzers at the time, we got some good gun crews, we could pass regular army training tests,” Thatcher said.

Explaining the weapon is a staple of the armory he once was a part of.

“I’m sorry to see it leave, it’s an artillery tradition, has been for years,” Thatcher said.

The 105 mm howitzer was introduced in the 1940’s. It weighs more than 4,000 pounds.

For Justin Wygle with the Iowa National Guard, it’s part of a training exercise that could someday play a major role in his career.

“So for us, for the field artillery, one of our big missions is to actually move howitzers quickly across the battlefield, we need to be able to do that very fast,” Wygle said.

Thursday, they did just that.

“It’s what we do in the Army; it’s what, part of our very important mission, part of our task. We want to be able to conduct if we’re ever deployed again oversees,” Wygle said.

The howitzer is being moved because the armory in Algona is set to close in just two weeks. That announcement came in October. The 90 guardsmen stationed out of Algona will now report to Camp Dodge in Johnston. This will be the 13th armory in the state since 2000.