Mobile home fire in Stewartville

By Published:

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Authorities responded to a mobile home fire late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5:26 pm at 2112 Falcon Terrace NW in Stewartville.  A neighbor says he was working on his car when he saw the mobile home across the street on fire.  He says he saw flames coming from a corner of the home and smoke pouring out of the residence.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

The mobile home was unoccupied but the owner says the fire may have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Officials say the cause is not known but is not considered to be suspicious.

