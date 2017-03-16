Nursing Shortage in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa- Nursing is a career in high demand, and Iowa is one state where there’s a shortage.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is expected to be more than one million job openings for nurses in the United States by 2022.

Mercy Medical Center registered nurse Sarah Ostrander said because the shortage may be an on-going issue for a while, a lot of nurses have been picking up extra shifts.

Ostrander said they’re also making some changes on how they staff, starting to utilize licensed practical nurses (LPNs) again, along with nursing aids.

“Making sure they’re able to work to their maximum of their skills,” said Ostrander. “It makes sense to use what they have.”

Mercy Medical Center nurse recruiter Tenisha Benson said not enough nurses means it’s important to reach out to soon-to-be college graduates looking for a job to fill positions. She said they connect with students at North Iowa Area Community College to other colleges in Southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“You’re trying to attract them, it sounds crazy,” said Benson. “It’s not what do they have that we need, but what do we have that they’re looking for. It’s both sides of it. They’re interviewing you and you’re interviewing them at the same time.”

Ostrander said there’s a lot of opportunities available for people considering the nursing field.

“If you feel like you’ve mastered the position that you’re in and you’re ready for something new, there’s always another avenue to explore,” said Ostrander. “There’s always somewhere else for you to go, and learn more and try something else and try something new.”