OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman accused of stealing from her mother is pleading guilty.

58-year-old Marilyn Jo Spartz of Osage has entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree theft. Authorities say she stole over $2,000 from her mother’s accounts to use for gambling and spend on Spartz’ boyfriend. The thefts took place between July and December 2016.

A sentencing date has not been set.