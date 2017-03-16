Perspectives on patient prioritization

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic is receiving some heat after an article published in the Star Tribune reported that the health system will give preference to patients with private insurance over those with lower-paying Medicaid or Medicare coverage. According to the article, Mayo CEO Dr. John Noseworthy made that announcement to employees during a speech he gave last year. According to a Mayo Clinic statement, they need to support its commercial insurance patient numbers in order to subsidize the care of patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of their healthcare.

A spokesperson told KIMT News 3:

“Mayo Clinic has always been committed to serving patients who need us the most, regardless of insurance coverage. Across Mayo, beneficiaries of government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, make up about 50 percent of the total services we provide. Medical need is the top factor in the decision making process for appointment scheduling. After medical need, we consider if the patient can access the care they need closer to home and often work with their local provider to provide the highest level of care locally. Mayo provided $629.7 million in care to people in need in 2016 alone, including $546.4 million in unpaid portions of Medicaid and other indigent care programs for people who are uninsured or underinsured. The estimated unpaid portion of Medicare services across the organization was an additional $1.8 billion.”

Dr. Noseworthy’s comments about prioritizing patients based on their coverage has sparked a wide-range of local reaction, and we set out to get some different perspectives on the subject.

“There’s a sense of disappointment,” says former State Lawmaker Kim Norton. “Mother Mayo who takes care of us all in the community and this state and around the country, to hear that they’re not perfect I think people reacted to that.”

While it’s possible that many are just hearing about the use of prioritization systems in healthcare, Norton says it’s nothing new and has been in effect at Mayo for quite some time.

In Mayo’s statement the spokesperson explains:

“Balancing payer mix is complex and isn’t unique to Mayo Clinic. It affects much of the industry, but it’s often not talked about. That’s why we feel it is important to talk transparently about these complex issues with our staff. We will continue to discuss these complicated issues and work to find solutions that benefit our patients.”.

As far as reimbursement rates go, Norton says that is the “biggest culprit of all.” Adding, “Federal and state programs under-reimburse medical care providers which causes them to have unequal payment depending on who they serve. They lose money on Government payers and makes some of it up when full costs are covered by those with private insurance rates or cash payment, it’s a flawed system.”

Sharon Davern is a licensed Psychologist and Marriage and Family Therapist in Rochester. She has been a solo practitioner/provider since the 1980s.

“So I’ve gone through a lot of different things with insurance companies and reimbursement. I don’t understand prioritizing, that’s just not in what I do because people need help,” she tells us.

Davern says prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) she would end up seeing people for free if they either didn’t have insurance or their insurance ran out.

“When the ACA came along, it was fantastic because you had to cover mental health and you had to cover chemical dependency. In 2014 the Parity Act passed so that they had to also reimburse and approach mental health and chemical dependency at the same level as medical,” she explains. “All of the sudden now, we were able to get paid for people who we couldn’t get paid for before.”

As a solo provider, Davern has found that Medicaid often pays more than a lot of private insurance companies.

“Things may be different in a larger clinic or in a medical clinic or dental office, but from my perspective; prioritize and then I would put the state almost right at the top,” Davern adds. “I don’t understand it, I think that maybe if that’s happening then maybe we need to take a look at, is there a way for that to be hidden so people don’t get some kind of stamp on them.