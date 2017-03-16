Photos released in Olmsted County burglary

Related Coverage Elaborate break in reported in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspect in a convenience store burglary.

Deputies responded to a burglary report March 8 at Jeff’s Little Store on Highway 52. The burglar used a saw to cut through the back wall of the building and then made off with some cigarettes.

Anyone who recognizes the person in these photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Olmsted County by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, texting a message to CRIMES (274637) or going online to rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.