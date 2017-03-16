KIMT News 3- The report cards for the nations infrastructure is in and it isn’t looking good. The American Society of Civil Engineers conduct a nation wide survey of roads and bridges every four years and this year they are receiving a D+, the same grade the ASCE gave in 2013.

“There are spots that need work, but they are isolated spots,” says Jerry Gardas of Lake Ham. “Some of the areas just before a state border always need some work though.”

Based on the report, Iowa’s roads and bridges fair slightly better than the national average, but those I spoke with say there is still room for improvement.

“There are a lot of potholes,” says Adrian Villa of Fort Dodge. “Some are small, others are a little bit more concerning, but you just have to pay attention, what else are you going to do.”

The grades include the current and future conditions of roads, the demands of the surrounding communities as well as funding, something those with the Iowa Department of Transportation say Iowa is starting to benefit from.

“What you are seeing the the result of the money from the Gas Tax that was implemented in 2015 being used to help with the states bridges and roadways,” says Iowa DOT Field Service Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad. “Those funds are going to continue and you will be able to see the state continue to improve.”

While Hjelmstad says these funds won’t five the issue right away, those on the road say it is just best to pay attention to the slab of road in front out you.

“They need a little more work,” says Villa. “They really aren’t smooth in certain areas.”