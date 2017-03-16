Two arrested after fight in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – Two men have been arrested after an alleged fight sent one of them to the hospital.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2 am on March 9, 20-year-old Jordan Hunter Nelson of West Union went to Lake Meyer to have a fist fight with another man. When Nelson arrived, a third man on the scene allegedly exited a vehicle and approached Nelson with a steel pipe in his hand.

The criminal complaint states that third man, 30-year-old Jacob Donald Pambin of Calmar, dropped the pipe but continued to “go at” Nelson. Authorities say Nelson then got a baseball bat from his vehicle and hit Pambin in the head.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pambin was taken to the hospital for treatment of a small skull fracture, fluid/blood on his brain and received four staples in his head.

Nelson has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony.

Pambin has been charged with assault – use or display of a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.