Boy Scout Food Drive

By Published:

Albert Lea, Minn. – Local boy scouts will soon be canvasing neighborhoods to help those in need.

The Salvation Army Pantry and the Ecumenical Food Pantry are preparing for their Annual Food Drive.

Boy scouts in Albert Lea will be collecting non- perishable food items such as canned vegetables, peanut butter and cereal from the public.

Major Elise Cline, Associate Core Officer of the Salvation Army says last year’s drive was a huge success and this year – they hope to do even better.

“Last year we brought in almost 2,000 for each. This will not only go to the Salvation Army, but also to the Presbyterian food bank and last year we brought in 2,000 pounds of food for that day.”

Cline says this year, their goal is to collect 2,500 pounds of food for both food banks.

