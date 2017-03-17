Charles City man arrested for Hampton burglary

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Floyd County man is one of three people accused of burglary in Franklin County.

20-year-old Jason Michael Riggan of Charles City, 19-year-old Nicholas James Howe of Waukon and 19-year-old Christian Aaron Carstens of Waukon are all charged with 3rd degree burglary.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the home at 1640 Club View Drive in rural Hampton was broken into on December 30, 2016 and firearms, ammunition and a gun safe were stolen. According to the criminal complaint, evidence indicated three individuals were involved. That evidence includes footprints and a witness hearing a vehicle leaving the scene.

Authorities say Carstens kicked open a locked basement door to allow entry to the home. Riggan allegedly went inside and stole the items. Howe is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Carstens is pleading not guilty and is due to stand trial on April 13. Riggan and Howe have not entered pleas.