Dried fish warning in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is issuing a consumer advisory.

It says dried, uneviscerated fish sold from the Shwe Karen Market of St. Paul may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The fish was sold between February 5 and March 2 in one kilogram clear plastic bags labeled “Dried Fish.” The fish are five inches in length and still have their internal organs.

There have been no reports of illness associated with this product but consumers are still being urged to throw it out, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The MDA says Shwe Karen Market is cooperating with this advisory.