From NRHEG prep turned Minnesota Gopher star Carlie Wagner, to her senior twin sisters Marnie and Maddie, the Panther squad has always had at least one Wagner sister in the lineup since 2009. The three sisters led NRHEG to four state appearances in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017. But now with the Panthers loss to Roseau in the state quarterfinal, the Wagner era is finished. Click on the video tab for more.

