ALBERT LEA, Minn.- It’s how many people start their day. A cup of coffee to get you going in the morning, but is there such thing as too much caffeine?

“I’d say I have two to three cups a day on average,” said Ashlee Whebbe, Barista at cabin Coffee.

“I probably drink about 10 cups of coffee each day and it’s from morning to night,” said Larry Lee of Albert Lea.

“I drink two pots of coffee a day,” said Jerry Lee of Albert Lea.

The line at Cabin Coffee in Albert Lea is usually out to the door as coffee lovers fill up on mochas, lattes and even the classic black cup of Joe.

“I like the flavor of it and it’s nice and soothing in the morning. It’s not too abrupt,” said Whebbe.

Even the folks pouring the coffee need that extra kick to get through the day.

“Once in a while if I get a break I will take a few sips here and there,” said Whebbe. “In the morning is when I drink the majority of it.”

But how much is too much caffeine?

“The first thing I do in the morning before anything else is make coffee,” said L. Lee. “I think I need that first cup of coffee to make it through the rest of the day.”

According to Mayo Clinic too much caffeine can lead to negative side effects like an upset stomach, fast heartbeat, muscle tremors and even migraine.

When it comes to the Lee brother that’s a risk they’re willing to take.

“To me it’s a necessity,” said L. Lee. “I don’t really see any side effects. However, if I don’t have it I see side effects. I do go into somewhat of a withdrawal like a strong headache.”

“I’ve never been affected that way, but if I don’t have it I do through the same withdrawals which are headaches and just withdrawals from the caffeine,” said J. Lee.

Health officials say up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is safe for most healthy adults. That is 4 cups of 8 ounces coffee, 10 cans of soda or two “energy shots” drink.