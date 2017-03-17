Howard County Sheriff says new jail is necessary

CRESCO, Iowa- Howard County Sheriff, Mike Miner, says it is time for a new jail in Howard County. The current jail is over 130 years old and has had problems quite a few problems including black mold and failing state jail standards.

“I believe the state is going to shut us down Sooner or later because we just can’t keep up,” says Sheriff Miner.

Folks in Howard County will get the opportunity to vote on a bond referendum worth $5 million to fund the $4.9 million proposed jail project. That would mean a 37 cent tax increase per $1000 valuation.

“Like everybody, we are always short of funds on that kind of stuff,” says Jo Anne White of Cresco. “But I have seen the benefit for something like this for a long time.”

Folks will have an opportunity to see the condition of the current jail in an open house Saturday from 10-3.