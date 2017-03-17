Legislative Forum in Britt

BRITT, Iowa- State Senator Dennis Guth and State Representative Terry Baxter held a legislative forum Friday for the public.

There were people who attended the forum that wanted to address issues regarding women’s health and gun safety.

“I certainly had great offense when they did the assault on women’s care with the defunding of Planned Parenthood. I feel they were taking their religious beliefs and assaulting healthcare,” said Lissa Holloway of Britt.

Carol Rork of Britt wanted to talk about what possible changes could mean for the future. “I’m also concerned about guns,” said Rork. “Putting them in the hands of children and having too many. Standing your ground, I don’t approve of that.”

Lawmakers also discussed topics including collective bargaining and voting integrity.