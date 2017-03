ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of holding a handgun to another man’s head is pleading not guilty.

64-year-old Daniel Allen Knutson of Rochester is charged with 2nd degree assault and threats of violence for a February 8 incident in the 5600 block of Longboat Road NW.

Police say a woman told a 64-year-old man to leave a residence. He refused and the woman called Knutson. He then allegedly came over, pointed a gun at the man and threatened him.

No trial date has been set.