Mason City shoplifting arrests

MASON CITY, IOWA – Three people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting at Mills Fleet Farm.

Susan Kahmsai

Mason City police were called to the store around 10:20 am Thursday by employees who said they were watching a group of suspected shoplifters.  32-year-old Susan Khamsai and 33-year-old Boonmee Vongsee, both of Webster City, were arrested leaving the store.  43-year-old Gary Darnell Black of Des Moines was apprehended inside.

Boonmee Vongsee

All three are facing charges of 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing between $1,000 and $10,000 worth of merchandise. All three are also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police say Black is also accused of nine counts of removing a theft detection device.  Additionally, Kahmsai is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Black

