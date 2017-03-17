Mason City shoplifting arrests

MASON CITY, IOWA – Three people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting at Mills Fleet Farm.

Mason City police were called to the store around 10:20 am Thursday by employees who said they were watching a group of suspected shoplifters. 32-year-old Susan Khamsai and 33-year-old Boonmee Vongsee, both of Webster City, were arrested leaving the store. 43-year-old Gary Darnell Black of Des Moines was apprehended inside.

All three are facing charges of 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing between $1,000 and $10,000 worth of merchandise. All three are also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police say Black is also accused of nine counts of removing a theft detection device. Additionally, Kahmsai is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.