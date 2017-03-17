Mason City to pick hotel developer?

By Published: Updated:

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is scheduled to take up the proposed downtown hotel project at their next meeting.

The agenda for the March 21 meeting at the Mason City Public Library includes an item to direct staff to meet with Gatehouse Capital to negotiate a development agreement for a hotel and convention space in the downtown area.  The agenda states Mayor Eric Bookmeyer is recommending approval.

The Council failed to choose between Gatehouse and G8 Development at a March 8 special meeting.

In a memo to his fellow Council Members, John Lee says it is “imperative” to make a decision soon because of the likelihood of further interest rate hikes in the near future.  Rising interest rates would make borrowing for the downtown project more expensive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s