Meals on Wheels and Trump’s Budget

MASON CITY, Iowa- Meals on Wheels, a service that provides food to the elderly, would see a sharp funding cut under President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal.

Not every Meals on Wheels would be impacted though, the service is Mason City that the Community Kitchen helps organize doesn’t receive federal funding.

Don Priebe of Mason City said he has been helping out Meals on Wheels for several years and it’s a service that really helps people in need.

“It gives you a good feeling. A lot of people on the route, I might be the only person they see all day long,” said Priebe. “It makes their day and it kind of makes my day too. it’s a good deal, all the way around.”

The Meals on Wheels program in Rochester organized through Family Service Rochester also does not receive federal funding.