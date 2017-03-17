Paddy Pardon

KIMT News 3 – It’s a sought after meal of the day, a corned beef sandwhich to celebrate the Irish heritage.

There’s a catch, for those like Jerry Gatton, he has to decide to break tradition.

“I know I will probably try not to do it just because it’s kind of like going to the gym, if I stop I’m more willing to do it again,” Gatton said.

For Gatton, no meat on Fridays during Lent has just become part of the norm.

“We weren’t really big fish eating family; it was more of the meats and potatoes, so it really was on your own. I do remember eating a lot of mac and cheese on Fridays,” Gatton said.

On this Saint Patrick’s Day, he’s debating to break the habit.

“I don’t know I think it’s like anything I guess if you’re given the ok to do it, why would you not do it,” Gatton said.

Bishops around the nation have pardoned those who are Catholic to be able to eat meat.

“So many people you know regardless of faith or regardless of religion they just like to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day,” Monsignor John Hemann said.

Msgr. Hemann, a retired Catholic priest, reminds those that are breaking tradition to do something in return.

“Now one of the suggestions that they had planned was perhaps you should think about the poor and perhaps the amount of money you might spend on drinking and eating meat today you might consider putting in the rice bowl or might consider providing a meal or two for a poor family,” Hemann said.

Before those like Gatton can do that, they just have to process being able to do it, in the first place.

“I mean this is really the first time I’ve really ever thought about it,” Gatton said.