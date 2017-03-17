Plea deal in Rochester meth case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal has been reached in a drug case.

35-year-old Scott Christopher Dobbelaere of Rochester entered a guilty plea Friday to one count of 2nd degree drug possession. His sentencing has been set for May 3.

Dobbelaere was arrested on January 12 after law enforcement says it got a tip that drug dealing was going on at 5488 51st Street NW. Authorities say a search turned up nearly half-a-pound of methamphetamine.

Dobbelaere was original charged with 1st and 2nd degree drug possession, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, exposing a child to meth, child endangerment and fleeing a peace officer.