CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old Clear Lake woman.

Police say Janet Dorenkamp has been missing since early Monday morning. She was last seen leaving her residence in a silver, 2014, Toyota Rav 4. The license plate reads 101-TAL. Dorenkamp is described as 5’6″ tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.