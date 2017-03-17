Rochester man hurt in crash

By Published:

ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:29 am Friday.  A northbound car on County Road 2 driven by 33-year-old Jason Dean Folstad of Spring Grove failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a westbound pickup truck on Highway 247 driven by 43-year-old Tina Marie Manning of Kellogg.

Manning and a passenger in Folstad’s car, 27-year-old Daniel Richard Fritz of Rochester, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.  Folstad was apparently unharmed.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office as well as Plainview police and ambulance assisted at the scene.

