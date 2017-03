ST. PAUL, Minn. – A senior at John Marshall High School won the 33rd Annual Minnesota State High School Mathematics League tournament.

The Rochester school district says Nikhil Marda was crowned state champion with a perfect score while the JMHS team overall finished fourth out of 38 entrants. The team also set a new school record with 109 points at the meet.

Marda and fellow team member Timothy Alexander will now move on to the National Tournament at the University of Iowa on June 3.