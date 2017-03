ROCHESTER, Minn. – A section of West Center Street will be closed Saturday for construction.

Because a crane is needed to finish work on the Kahler Grand Hotel, West Center Street will be shut down between 1st Avenue SW and 2nd Avenue SW. The closure will begin at 6 am and the street is expected to be open to traffic by 5 pm.

The sidewalk along the south side of the 100 block of West Center Street will also be closed to pedestrian traffic.