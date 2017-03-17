Senator Grassley addresses GOP backed healthcare plan

KIMT News 3- As the United States House of Representatives starts ironing out the final touches on the bill that will replace the Affordable Care Act, many local hospitals say they are keeping a close eye on the proposed changes and expressing their concerns to Iowa US Senator Chuck Grassley.

“We are happy to see that students up to the age of 26 will still be covered, and the part including those with pre-existing conditions,” says Shelly Russell with Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Health experts from all over the year attended the event at the Howard County Regional Health Services Center. They say there are certain aspects that are not included that could hurt hospitals in Iowa’s rural communities including; the ‘340-B’ program, which is currently allows for hospitals to receive drugs at a reduced rate, and the ‘Critical Access Hospitals’, which allows for rural hospitals to receive reimbursement from Medicare. The GOP healthcare proposal would eliminate both meaning healthcare in local towns would change dramatically.

It Means inconveniences for our patients,” says Carol Kerian-Masters of the Howard County Regional Health Services Center. “For everything from urgent to specialty care, they would have to go somewhere else for something that we can do here.”

Iowa’s Senior US Senator says there are some parts of the bill he feels still need to be addressed.

“We have a problem right now particularly with older workers 55 to 60 for not getting as much help if they are low income, but they were getting that under Obamacare,” says Senator Grassley.

While Grassley says the bill needs work, he is certain the necessary changes will be made and those who work in the healthcare industry say Senator Grassley’s continuous support for rural medicine gives them confidence that he won’t leave Iowa’s small towns behind.

“I’m confident that he is committed to helping us to ensure that we are going to survive,” says Russell.