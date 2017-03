DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

20-year-old Jeremy Lee Dunn of Ridgeway was arrested on March 9 and charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse. He allegedly abused a 14-year-old on or about March 3 in Winneshiek County.

Dunn is also charged with possession of marijuana – third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

3rd degree sex abuse is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.