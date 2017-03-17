Shoplifting Concerns

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City police say three people have been arrested after shoplifting from an area retail store.

Officers say 32 year old Susan Khamsai, 33 year old Boonmee Vongsee and 43 year old Gary Black were taken into custody Thursday morning. Police were called to Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City just before 10:30 after employees alleged that they suspected the group of shoplifting. Sergeant David Houser says the issue they are running into is that criminals are becoming more organized, saying it’s not just someone stealing on a whim anymore, saying the crimes are being planned out beforehand.

He explains, officers are seeing more theft suspects traveling from out of town and hitting stores all across the Midwest.

“There’s always a concern now a days with people who could have knives as far as trying to open packages or remove theft detection devices or carrying guns, you never know what you’ll come across,” Houser said.

All three have been charged with 2nd degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. Officers say Black is also facing nine counts of removing a theft detection device.