Shot fired in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement is seeking three suspects after a shooting incident early Thursday evening.

The Rochester Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 pm in the 3300 block of 41st Street NW. The male victim was driving along when an older red Nissan Sentra pulled up beside him at a stoplight.

The victim says someone in the Sentra asked him if he was a “blood.” The victim says he responded with an obscene gesture and drove off. The Sentra then reportedly caught back up with the victim’s car and someone with a handgun fired one shot into the driver’s side door.

Police say the bullet wound up lodged in the door near the handle but might have hit the victim if it had gone all the way through.

Police say the victim described three people in their teens or 20s inside the Sentra.

The one who fired the handgun was a light-skinned black male with a medium build, short dreadlocks and was wearing a purple sweater.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned black male with a heavy build and wearing a light blue jacket and a yellow beanie.

Another passenger in the rear seat was a dark-skinned black male with a heavy build and wearing a red hoodie over his head.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.