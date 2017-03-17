DOUGHERTY, Iowa- The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Soup Contest in Dougherty was held at the St. Pat’s school gym on Friday.

There were 17 different kinds of soups people could taste.

A panel of judges, including KIMT News 3’s reporter Stefante Randall, rated the soups and picked four winners.

Peter Miller of Bristow participated in the contest and shared what is in his ham and wild rice soup. “There’s some celery and some carrots,” said Miller. “There’s milk, some cream, there’s a pinch of red peppers and a little bit of here and there.”

Winners of the soup contest took home gift baskets with items like wine or coffee. Each basket had a $50 gift card to places such as Prime N Wine, Starbucks, Hy-Vee, or Fleet Farm.