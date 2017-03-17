Underage drinkers could have immunity from criminal punishment

FOREST CITY, Iowa – When it comes to underage drinking, Minnesota has laws in place to protect intoxicated minors who feel they are in a dangerous situation, but what about Iowa?

Legislators are debating whether drunk minors that call 9-1-1 for help should be punished or granted immunity.

Physical assault, sexual assault and death are all misfortunes that affect nearly 800, 000 college students a year that are intoxicated.

And that’s according to the national institute of alcohol abuse and alcoholism.

But the bill that passed the Iowa senate Wednesday says that underage students that are drunk would not get into legal trouble if they call 9-1-1 in the event that they or a friend are in need of help.

Legislators are hoping it will cut down on the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths we see each year.

We spoke with college freshmen about whether they think this bill would help or harm students.

Gabriella Reyes-Cruz says of the bill, “It’s going to get worse, the situations are going to get worse and it can also cause more dangerous to other people if let’s say they’re about to get in the car but they’re not supposed to be because they’re under the influence and someone has to forcefully stop them, but if they’re not able to stop them they’re going to continue.”

Joe Katinas thinks the opposite.

“In my own opinion, I don’t think kids who were underage get a lot of fair rides and representation just in general sometimes we get a great education we get great opportunities but still sometimes you just don’t get the import little things like this like safety and protection from the law.”

The bill specifically says that these underage drinkers cannot be punished by their schools or be criminally charged.