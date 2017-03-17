Voter Turnout for Election

Albert Lea, Minn. – Two groups, The Nonprofit Vote and the U.S. Elections Project released the America Goes to the Polls report, ranking all 50 states by voter turnout.

Minnesota ranked first with a 75 % turnout rate and Iowa was number six with a nearly 70% turnout rate.

“I don’t know that I was really surprised, but I was pleased because in my mind it’s very important that we take advantage of the privilege that we have to vote,” says Judy Roensch.

While voters like Roensch were happy to have their voices heard, others say they didn’t have that opportunity.

“I moved to Sioux Falls South Dakota in May and I registered to vote right away when I got my driver’s license and when I went to go vote and found out where to vote, no one could tell me where I could vote,” says Jackie Sonnek.

After several phone calls and trips to register to vote, Sonnek was left feeling defeated.

“It was discouraging, I wanted my voice to be heard as well and by being denied to vote it made me wonder how many other people are in a similar situation.”

Sonnek has now taken the steps to make sure she will be able to vote and says although she didn’t make it to the polls, she was happy with the turnout.

“I’m happy a lot of people did go out and vote and I’m personally happy with the way it turned out. I was really nervous about it.”

Other states that were included in the highest voter turnout states were Maine, New Hampshire, Colorado and Wisconsin.